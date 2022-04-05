Latest hygiene ratings for Black Country food businesses with two handed a zero

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) sees 246 out of 313 Wolverhampton restaurants, cafes and canteens awarded a five-out-of-five rating.
In Stafford, the same category has seen 129 out of 198 five-star awards, and not a zero-rating in sight.
After some 279 Walsall takeaways were assessed, only 66 have the highest rating and one has been handed a zero.
Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Five-star ratings
The New Victoria, Wolverhampton
Sir Robert Peel, Rowley Regis
The English Oak, Tipton
The Haden Cross, Cradley Heath
Cradley Heath Sports and Social Club, Cradley Heath
Dudley Town Hall Bar, Dudley
Ye Olde Foundry, Dudley
White Swan Public House, Dudley
The Queens Head, Stourbridge
Railway Tavern, Cannock
Fireaway Wolves Ltd, Wolverhampton
Subway, Smethwick
Kings, Dudley
The Brownie Box UK, Merry Hill
Royal Fish Bar, Halesowen
Festival Fish Bar, Cannock
Broadway's Eatery, Cannock
Yaadgaar, Walsall
Monster Burgers, Dudley Port Tipton
The Chip Tub, Wednesbury
Charlton House Bar/Restaurant, Dudley
Twice the Spice, Dudley
Cadwalader's Ice Cream Cafe, Stoke-on-Trent
Rotisserie, Stoke-on-Trent
Four-star ratings
Britannia Inn, West Bromwich
Hamstead Social Welfare Club, Birmingham
Anujaan Restaurant & Grill, Wolverhampton
New Tea Cafe, Wolverhampton
Rouhi Persian Cuisine, Smethwick
A Taste of Transilvania, Dudley
Green Lanes Tasty Bites, Bilston
Annies, Walsall
Seagull Fish Bar, Walsall
Side Chick UK Ltd, Walsall
Karachi Kebab House, Smethwick
Three-star ratings
Black Horse Inn PH, Halesowen
Elephant and Castle, Dudley
Zingaz, Kingswinford
Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre, Dudley
Halesowen Leisure Centre & Pool, Halesowen
Hong Kong Delight, Cradley Heath
Mandy's Tasty Plaice, Brierly Hill
Balds Lane Fish Bar, Stourbridge
Papa Pizza, Brierly Hill
Two-star ratings
Royal Oak Bar And Grill, Dudley Port Tipton
The French Deli, Stourbridge
Hot Shots, Dudley
One-star ratings
Pooja Mithai & Namkeen, Wolverhampton
By-The-Way Bostin Butties, Halesowen
Bobby's Fish Bar, Walsall
Zero-star ratings
Kebab House, Wolverhampton
Lazeeza Hayat Sweet Centre, Walsall