Latest hygiene ratings for Black Country food businesses with two handed a zero

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) sees 246 out of 313 Wolverhampton restaurants, cafes and canteens awarded a five-out-of-five rating.

In Stafford, the same category has seen 129 out of 198 five-star awards, and not a zero-rating in sight.

After some 279 Walsall takeaways were assessed, only 66 have the highest rating and one has been handed a zero.

Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Five-star ratings

The New Victoria, Wolverhampton

Sir Robert Peel, Rowley Regis

The English Oak, Tipton

The Haden Cross, Cradley Heath

Cradley Heath Sports and Social Club, Cradley Heath

Dudley Town Hall Bar, Dudley

Ye Olde Foundry, Dudley

White Swan Public House, Dudley

The Queens Head, Stourbridge

Railway Tavern, Cannock

Fireaway Wolves Ltd, Wolverhampton

Subway, Smethwick

Kings, Dudley

The Brownie Box UK, Merry Hill

Royal Fish Bar, Halesowen

Festival Fish Bar, Cannock

Broadway's Eatery, Cannock

Yaadgaar, Walsall

Monster Burgers, Dudley Port Tipton

The Chip Tub, Wednesbury

Charlton House Bar/Restaurant, Dudley

Twice the Spice, Dudley

Cadwalader's Ice Cream Cafe, Stoke-on-Trent

Rotisserie, Stoke-on-Trent

Four-star ratings

Britannia Inn, West Bromwich

Hamstead Social Welfare Club, Birmingham

Anujaan Restaurant & Grill, Wolverhampton

New Tea Cafe, Wolverhampton

Rouhi Persian Cuisine, Smethwick

A Taste of Transilvania, Dudley

Green Lanes Tasty Bites, Bilston

Annies, Walsall

Seagull Fish Bar, Walsall

Side Chick UK Ltd, Walsall

Karachi Kebab House, Smethwick

Three-star ratings

Black Horse Inn PH, Halesowen

Elephant and Castle, Dudley

Zingaz, Kingswinford

Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre, Dudley

Halesowen Leisure Centre & Pool, Halesowen

Hong Kong Delight, Cradley Heath

Mandy's Tasty Plaice, Brierly Hill

Balds Lane Fish Bar, Stourbridge

Papa Pizza, Brierly Hill

Two-star ratings

Royal Oak Bar And Grill, Dudley Port Tipton

The French Deli, Stourbridge

Hot Shots, Dudley

One-star ratings

Pooja Mithai & Namkeen, Wolverhampton

By-The-Way Bostin Butties, Halesowen

Bobby's Fish Bar, Walsall

Zero-star ratings

Kebab House, Wolverhampton