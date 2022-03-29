50 jobs on way as Printful's first UK fulfilment centre launches in Wolverhampton

Shehzad Chaudhary, Deputy Director – English Regions, Department for International Trade; Ivita Burmistre, Latvian Ambassador to the UK; Raivis Petersons, regional director of operations - Europe at Printful and Adam Bereza, operations manager for Printful UK

It will help scale up production and improve services in the largest European e-commerce market.

Printful now has 10 in-house fulfilment centres and 1,800 employees across the globe.

The new state-of-the-art 90,000sq ft Printful UK facility at Headway Road, off Wobaston Road, was officially opened on March 23.

It marks the company’s first move into the UK and is set to create an estimated 50 jobs during its first year of operation.

By opening a facility in the UK, Printful will be able to provide local fulfilment and faster shipping times.

Delivery within the country will take around two business days. This, in turn, will attract and maintain clients, for whom delivery time is essential.

Davis Siksnans, Printful's chief executive and co-founder, said: “We chose the UK as our next location because it’s the largest e-commerce market in Europe. Printful has a loyal and growing base of customers in the UK who have anticipated our UK expansion for a while and we're thrilled to finally do it. Additionally, it will allow us to significantly shorten shipping times within the UK, making it easy to reach many new customers.”

Printful is an on-demand printing and fulfillment company that helps people turn their ideas into brands and products. Custom products can be created quickly and easily with Printful handling the entire process including packaging and shipping direct to end customers.

Printful’s first facility was launched in California in 2017 and there are four in Europe – two in Latvia, one in Spain, and now one in the UK.

The event was attended by Ivita Burmistre, the Latvian Ambassador to the UK, who made a speech highlighting the long history of active economic co-operation between Latvia and the United Kingdom. The ambassador also noted that Printful's investment in the West Midlands was one of the largest foreign direct investments in the UK from the Baltics in the recent years.