Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wednesbury dentist set for big makeover to take on more NHS patients

By Paul JenkinsWednesburyBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A Wednesbury dental surgery is set to get a £70,000 makeover to help it start welcoming more NHS patients.

The exisiting Crankhall Lane dental surgery
The exisiting Crankhall Lane dental surgery

Crankhall Lane Dental Practice has been in existence for around 30 years but has never been refurbished in that time.

Doctor Manjeet Bhandal took over the business in November last year and hopes to bring the number of NHS patients back to pre-pandemic levels by building a new surgery, reception area and increasing the amount of space available to patients.

The Government recently announced it will spend an extra £50 million paid to dentists who work extra hours over weekends and in the evenings, to try and clear the nearly 40m missed appointments because of the pandemic.

Michelle Fellows, the practice manager at Crankhall Lane, said: "I have worked here for 22 years and there has been no work done here on the fixtures and fittings or surgery in that time.

"When the new owner came in before Christmas we thought it would be good to have an overhaul and try to get back some of the NHS patients that were lost during the lockdowns and the ones who are struggling to get appointments.

"By the time the work is done we will have three surgeries, a new waiting area, seating and furniture - it is a considerable investment to ensure the comfort of the existing patients and the new ones that we will hopefully be able to accommodate."

Business
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News