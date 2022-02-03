The exisiting Crankhall Lane dental surgery

Crankhall Lane Dental Practice has been in existence for around 30 years but has never been refurbished in that time.

Doctor Manjeet Bhandal took over the business in November last year and hopes to bring the number of NHS patients back to pre-pandemic levels by building a new surgery, reception area and increasing the amount of space available to patients.

The Government recently announced it will spend an extra £50 million paid to dentists who work extra hours over weekends and in the evenings, to try and clear the nearly 40m missed appointments because of the pandemic.

Michelle Fellows, the practice manager at Crankhall Lane, said: "I have worked here for 22 years and there has been no work done here on the fixtures and fittings or surgery in that time.

"When the new owner came in before Christmas we thought it would be good to have an overhaul and try to get back some of the NHS patients that were lost during the lockdowns and the ones who are struggling to get appointments.