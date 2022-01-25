Landmark shop units in distinctive Walsall building to go under the hammer

Tudor House in Bridge Street

The four units have a guide price of more than £730,000 in Bond Wolfe’s next online property sale on February 9.

The include a branch of bookmakers Ladbrokes and are on the ground floor of the four-storey Tudor House in Bridge Street.

They are fully let and currently generate £80,000 per annum in rental income. Above them are three floors of residential accommodation that have been sold off separately on a long lease.

James Mattin, joint managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said: “We’re delighted to offer this retail investment opportunity in a prime town centre location. This is an attractive and distinctive property, in mock Tudor style, with 5,556 sq ft of retail space across the four units.

“They are clearly attractive to retail operators. Tudor House is fully let and Ladbrokes has recently extended its lease.

“We are expecting this property to draw strong interest from bidders at our next auction."

The property sits on the southern side of Bridge Street, between The Bridge and within 80 metres of Park Street. Nearby is the major town centre redevelopment site at the Old Square Shopping Centre, which is planned to incorporate a Co-op supermarket and Primark.