People are starting to book foreign holidays in greater numbers again

It has come with the Government announcing the lifting of Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers.

Holiday bookings for Your Co-op Travel, part of The Midcounties Co-operative, soared following the relaxation of the stringent travel testing measures.

Bookings from Sunday to Wednesday were up more than 100 per cent against the same four days the week before the announcement.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Your Co-op Travel, said: “We’re delighted to see that the significant change to the travel testing rules from our own government, coupled with the news that holiday hotspots such France are planning to ease entry requirements for Brits, has inspired confidence in our members and customers and given a welcome boost to bookings.

“30 per cent of the holidays booked since Sunday are for departures between now and March, as many of our members and customers look for instant getaways. More than half (55 per cent) of bookings are for summer 2022, and the most popular week is currently May 28 to June 4, as sunseekers look to take advantage of the two extra bank holidays for the Queen’s Jubilee and the school half-term break.

“The biggest-selling destinations for this summer are the Canaries and the Balearics, Turkey, Greece and Croatia. For winter ‘22/23, it’s the Canaries, Sri Lanka, New York and Barbados.

“Our Your Co-op Travel January sale is running until 11 February 2022, offering members and customers up to £200 off new bookings."