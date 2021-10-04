Aldi launches plan to extend store opening times by 35 hours a week

Aldi is looking to extend the opening hours of stores across the region in the run up to Christmas

The supermarket giant wants to be able to open stores for an extra four hours each day from Monday to Saturday in the run up to Christmas - and has applied to be able to sell booze for the duration of the new opening time.

The move would also see stores be able to open for an extra 11.5 hours on Sundays, meaning a potential additional opening time of around 35 hours a week.

Under licensing applications submitted to council across the Black Country and Staffordshire, Aldi has applied for stores to be open daily from 6am until midnight.

The current opening hours are 8am until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

Aldi says there are no plans to extend opening hours on a permanent basis, and that the move is aimed at giving stores “flexibility” in the run up to Christmas.

Licensing applications have been submitted for three stores in Wolverhampton, at Stafford Road, Bentley Bridge and Goldthorn Hill.

Others include Bridge Cross Road, Burntwood; Bearwood Road Smethwick; Birmingham Road, Great Barr; High Street, Brownhills; Walsall Road, Cannock; Dudley Road, Brierley Hill; and Church Street, Lichfield.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “There are no plans to make permanent changes to the opening hours of our West Midlands stores.

“The licensing applications are to give stores flexibility during seasonal periods.”

It comes after Aldi revealed plans to open 100 new stores over the next two years - including several across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

It is looking to build new stores in Staffordshire at sites in Cannock, Cheslyn Hay/Great Wyrley, Codsall, Lichfield, Penkridge and Wombourne.

In the Black Country locations are being explored in Aldridge, Bilston, Bloxwich, Cradley Heath, Dudley, Sedgley, Stourbridge, Walsall, Walsall Wood, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton.