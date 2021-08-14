St John's House in Wolverhampton

St John's House in St John's Square is to be refurbished – starting in January – and 250 Marston's staff will be based there.

It currently shares Marston's House in Brewery Road with the joint venture Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company which has taken over all of the former Marston's brewing operation including nearby Banks's Brewery.

The business has worked alongside Wolverhampton Council to ensure it remains in the city where it has had a presence since 1834,.

The exchange on the purchase of St. John’s House ensures two pub and brewing businesses remain headquartered within the city centre.

The move will cement 250 existing jobs and provide space for future employment opportunities.

All the Marston's facilities will be consolidated under one roof, which will also include training and development for not only head office employees but also pub team members.

Andy Kershaw, head of property at Marston’s, who also worked on the Marston’s House redevelopment back in 2016, said: “This is such an exciting announcement for Marston’s following the unprecedented changes that the company has been through over the last 12 to18 months. Now more than ever, the need for an environmentally friendly and sustainable city office space is critical and that is something that we are striving to achieve for St. John’s House. Work is set to start on the project in January 2022 with target completion in January 2023.”

Council cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “Marston’s remains one of the city’s major employers and a brand that puts Wolverhampton on the map globally.

“I am delighted they are now further investing through the refurbishment of St John’s House. It shows a real commitment to our city.

“It will not only bring back to life this vacant office building but will also provide job opportunities for our citizens and deliver a major boost to the local economy at a time when we are looking to relight the city following the impact of the pandemic.

“There is £4.4 billion of investment on site or in the pipeline in the City of Wolverhampton and this move by a fantastic Wolverhampton company is another boost for our regeneration plans.”

More information on the office build will be released over the coming months.