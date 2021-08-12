Serish Hussain

Serish Hussain started with Juniper Training in early September 2020 to complete her education.

"I urgently needed to achieve my maths and English in the November resist. I previously went to college having health and social care and childcare qualifications, but the staff there predicted me grade 3 for maths and English. The teachers at Juniper believed that I was capable of getting the higher grades. I was very proud of myself when I opened that envelope and saw that I got a grade 5 for both subjects.

“I started my childcare course in November, and it is honestly one of the best decisions I have made. I already knew a lot about children’s play, learning and development, but still had more to learn about safeguarding children, valuing and respecting children as individuals, communicating effectively, understanding child development and meeting children’s basic needs. I also passed a pediatric first aid course and am now able to help a child if they get into serious danger," said Serish.

During the Covid lockdown it was impossible for her to get work experience in a childcare setting, so she worked in retail at B&M for two months.

"This helped me become more confident when communicating with people. Luckily my teacher, Sarah Jones, secured me work experience with Tiny Talents, a pre-school nursery. I had an exceptional time working with children aged two to four-years-old as well as supporting and working one-to-one with SEN children. I fitted in very well and got along with all staff and children, in a great environment and got amazing support and feedback from my manager.

“During my second week there I was offered a level 3 apprenticeship and am so glad to be offered this opportunity. I couldn’t be happier.