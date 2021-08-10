Wolverhampton construction company ceases trading

Wolverhampton Jonathan Hipkiss 08/06/2017 Copyright Jonathan Hipkiss Photography/07974 329 823... Express and Star Business Awards 2017. Pictured Growth and Innovation Award winner Arthur M Griffiths and Son with sponsor Nicola Cooper from BDO.

Arthur M Griffiths in Thomas Street informed clients and ceased trading on Friday and the premises are now locked.

An application to appoint an administrator was filed the same day.

The business, which was led by managing director Richard Green, has also deleted its website.

AMG had revenue of £30.1 million for its last financial year to March 2020 when it made a £305,000 profit.

The company employed around 60 at that time but many staff are believed to have left since then.

It went through a management buyout in 2015 and in 2017 won the growth and innovation category in the Express & Star Business Awards.

The company was involved in work in both the private and public sectors. It built many schools and hospitals.

One of the buildings that Arthur M Griffiths was responsible for was the former headquarters of Carillion, Carillion House in Salop Street, Wolverhampton. It was originally Staffordshire House and was built as headquarters for the former Staffordshire Building Society in 1977.

From 2019 it constructed the new £5 million Severn Hospice building at Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, which was completed in January this year.

AMG was started in 1899 by Arthur M Griffiths, a builder, working from a small workshop in Church Lane, Wolverhampton.

It grew to be responsible for many major landmark buildings across the Black Country and wider region.

The company moved to Thomas Street in 1904 and by the 1930s was undertaking large local authority contracts to build council houses in Wolverhampton, Coseley, Stourbridge, Wednesfield and the surrounding areas

During the Second World War AMG was engaged on munitions factory maintenance as well as MoD government work.

The company had a broad range of clients with its core sectors being education, industrial, commercial, retail, healthcare, housing, leisure and heritage.

Its head office was closed or operated with a skeleton staff at the start of the coronavirus crisis in March last year but its building sites stayed open.

It had a full order book at the start of its 2020-2021 financial year and was not in the position of requiring to secure new work in the early months of the pandemic.