The new Hamleys toy store, Merry Hill shopping centre. Richard Jones and Kirsty Robson with the Hamleys Bear

Toy brand Hamleys is the latest addition to the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill.

The 1,840 sq ft store is on the lower mall near Waterstones.

It has brought 10 jobs to the centre.

The shop will aim to bringing toys to life and meet Hamleys characters including the famous Hamley Bear.

There will be interactive toy demonstrations and special promotional appearances.

The toy retailer joins a growing number of family brands at the centre, including Mothercare, which returned inside Boots earlier this year.

Sumeet Yadav, chief executive for global retail business at Hamleys owner Reliance Brands, said: “We are delighted to open at Merry Hill. Every year more than 10 million families visit us across the world for a unique Hamleys experience where we bring to life many Worlds of Play.

“Every visit to Hamleys is a reward in itself, the toy purchase is a bonus for the child. I am sure children will build lasting memories of fun and joy while adults will relive memories of their childhood at Hamleys in Merry Hill.”

Duncan Burns, marketing manager at Merry Hill, said: “We are thrilled that Hamleys has opened its first store in the Black Country at Merry Hill and we know that many of our visitors will be looking forward to experiencing their world-famous toy wonderland.