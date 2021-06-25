More flights to Malta and Madeira from Birmingham Airport after green list is expanded

Jet2.com is adding more flights to Madeira and Malta from Birmingham Airport

The resorts - which include Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca – were part of the list of 14 additional destination which will be added to the green list from 4am on Wednesday, June 30, meaning holidaymakers will not have to quarantine for 10 days at home when they return.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have been urging the UK Government to stay true to their word and follow the scientific evidence when it comes to making decisions about international travel."

He said the announcement had been overdue but was a welcome step in the right direction.

Additional Saturday services to Madeira from Birmingham will begin operating from July 3 through to August 28 and fresh Sunday services to Malta from July 4 to August 29.

"We believe other destinations should still be added to the Green List, however what this demonstrates is that the Government is firmly committed to reopening international travel and we commend that approach.

"This is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away for a much-needed holiday. Now that we have some clarity about where we can fly to, our focus is on getting everything ready for the restart of our international flights and holidays from July 1," added Mr Heapy.

We’re adding Malta to the Govt green list 🟢



We’re also adding Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands (including Barbados) to the green list and green watchlist.



Israel & Jerusalem are also added to the green watchlist. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) June 24, 2021

Because Turkey currently remains on the red list, Jet2.com has already taken the decision to restart flights and holidays to the country on July 22, but will keep this decision under review in line with further Government updates.

The airline will provide an update to customers about flights to amber list destinations in due course.

Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said the review of the traffic light system was bitterly disappointing.

"The Government is cutting-off British businesses and causing further damage to our economy.

"For every week that major business travel destinations aren’t added to the green list, UK GDP loses at least £3 billion from trips that can’t happen.

"The failure to update on the progress of the Transatlantic Taskforce shows the Government’s lack of understanding of the dire straits the travel industry as a whole is facing.

"As other nations open-up for international travel and trade, we remain in virtual lockdown. With nearly 200,000 jobs lost already, targeted financial support must be offered to protect jobs and companies across the travel industry.