GE to shed 500 jobs and close factory in Stafford

Around 500 jobs are to go at General Electric's power division operation in Stafford as part of a bid to save US $1 billion around the world next year as demand for gas and coal-fired power plants declines.

GE is cutting 12,000 in its power business around the globe – 18 per cent of the division's workforce – with 1,100 of those in the UK, mainly at the former Alstom operation in Stafford and at Rugby.

The US industrial group is also reducing its workforce in Switzerland by a third and axing a sixth of German workers.

The proposal is to close the the Power Services factory in Lichfield Road, Stafford, and the Leicester Road Power Conversion site in Rugby and transfer some of the activities to other GE Power sites.

The decision was revealed this morning to staff in the power division plans for a consultation period of up to 90 days on the proposals for the organisational restructure.

Chancellor Philip Hammond at General Electric in Stafford

GE said Stafford would remain one of the Top 10 sites for GE in the UK, still employing more than800 employees and hosting three Grid Solutions centres of excellence in high-voltage direct current (HVDC), ultra-high voltage (UHV) power transformers, and grid automation.

The announcement of the factory closure and job losses in Stafford comes just 10 months after Chancellor the Exchequer Philip Hammond visited GE's new plant at Redhill Business Park in the town.

Advertising

GE is also in the midst of reducing overall structural costs by US $3.5bn this year and next.

“This decision was painful but necessary for GE Power to respond to the disruption in the power market, which is driving significantly lower volumes in products and services,” said Russell Stokes, president and chief executive of GE Power.

“Power will remain a work in progress in 2018. We expect market challenges to continue, but this plan will position us for 2019 and beyond.

“At its core GE Power is a strong business. We generate more than 30 percent of the world’s electricity and have equipped 90 per cent of transmission utilities worldwide. Our backlog is US $99bn and we have a substantial global installed base. This plan will make us simpler and stronger so we can drive more value for our customers and investors," he added.

Advertising

Market conditions have had a significant impact on GE’s economic performance wothe demand for new-built power plants having dropped dramatically dropped in all OECD countries. Traditional utility customers have reduced their investments due to market deterioration and uncertainty about future climate policy measures.

GE Power said to get back to competitiveness it needed to remove cost substantially from its businesses.

Mark Elborne, president and chief executive GE UK and Ireland, said: “Regrettably, the proposed changes would have an impact on jobs in the UK.

“These are not proposals we ever make lightly and we understand that this news will be difficult for many people. Unfortunately, we believe that these changes are necessary to ensure that we can remain competitive and secure the future of GE Power in the UK.

“We have shared our proposals with employees’ representatives today and will now begin a consultation period before any final decisions are made.”

The loss of approximately 1,100 positions across all parts of the UK GE Power business, including Power Digital and Global Operations, represents about six per cent of the total GE workforce of 18,000 on 65 sites in the UK.

The proposal to restructure the power business would simplify, consolidate and improve the efficiency of the research and development organisations across all product lines.

“GE remains committed to the UK, which will continue to be a strategic market for GE. We have almost 18,000 employees working at 65 sites in UK. Following this proposed restructure, we would remain one of the top five industrial companies in the country," added Mr Elborne.

GE bought Alstom's power and grid business, including the Stafford operation, in November 2015.