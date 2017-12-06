Merry Hill tycoon Roy Richardson honoured with the freedom of Dudley and Sandwell

Roy Richardson and his brother Don also helped build the Fort Shopping Centre and Star City in Birmingham.

Now the 87-year-old multi-millionaire is to be recognised in the areas where his business has become such a well-known name.

Dudley Council and Sandwell Council are to present Roy, whose operation is still based in Dudley Road, Oldbury, with the freedom of both boroughs.

Don and Roy Richardson

Roy and Don joined their father in his business, first selling second-hand and new commercial vehicles before moving to commercial development in the 1980s.

Don died in 2007.

Roy said: “I am immensely proud to have been recognised in this way.”

Merry Hill pictured from above in 2011

It comes as it emerged today that shopping centres group Hammerson is to takeover rival Intu, the present owner of Merry Hill, in a £3.4 billion deal that will create Britain's biggest property company.