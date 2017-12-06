Menu

Advertising

Merry Hill tycoon Roy Richardson honoured with the freedom of Dudley and Sandwell

By Alex Ross | Dudley | Business | Published:

He is one of the property tycoon twins behind the Merry Hill shopping centre.

Roy Richardson pictured outside Merry Hill in 2009

Roy Richardson and his brother Don also helped build the Fort Shopping Centre and Star City in Birmingham.

Now the 87-year-old multi-millionaire is to be recognised in the areas where his business has become such a well-known name.

Dudley Council and Sandwell Council are to present Roy, whose operation is still based in Dudley Road, Oldbury, with the freedom of both boroughs.

Don and Roy Richardson

Roy and Don joined their father in his business, first selling second-hand and new commercial vehicles before moving to commercial development in the 1980s.

Don died in 2007.

Roy said: “I am immensely proud to have been recognised in this way.”

Merry Hill pictured from above in 2011

It comes as it emerged today that shopping centres group Hammerson is to takeover rival Intu, the present owner of Merry Hill, in a £3.4 billion deal that will create Britain's biggest property company.

Business News Dudley Local Hubs Sandwell Property
Alex Ross

By Alex Ross
@alexross_star

Chief Reporter at the Express & Star. Everyone has a story - tell me yours.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News