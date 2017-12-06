Consortium to build and run £160m Mill Green designer outlet village

U+I says it has become part of a joint venture with a consortium managed by McArthurGlen, which has developed and runs nearly two dozen designer outlets across the UK and Europe, including Cheshire Oaks. McArthurGlen will run the new Mill Green outlet.

The consortium includes the Richardson family property business, founded by twins Don and Roy who built the Merry Hill shopping centre. Don died in 2007 and the business is now run by Roy's sons. In recent years it has been heavily involved in designer outlet developments with McArthurGlen.

Cannock Chase councillors have already backed the scheme and are hoping it will launch in the summer of 2019.

The original plans were for a £115m retail scheme, but the statement for U+I talks of a 26,500 sq m (285,000 sq ft) scheme with a price tag of £160 million.

The joint venture is between U+I, McArthurGlen, Aviva Investors on behalf of Aviva Life & Pensions and the Richardson Family

U+I has retained a 12.5 per cent interest in the joint venture and the consortium has acquired the remaining 87.5 per cent interest.

U+I says its subsidiary. DS Cannock, had an option to acquire the scheme. After a number of conditions in connection with the development of the site are fulfilled, DS Cannock will transfer its right to acquire the site and certain related work in progress to the joint venture vehicle, Cannock Designer Outlet Ltd Partnership.

Matthew Weiner, chief executive of U+I Group, said: "Our project in Cannock demonstrates some of our core strengths as a business – securing complex planning consents and creating great mixed used places that bring communities together and stimulate the local economy.

"We are pleased to have signed conditional agreements with McArthurGlen, which is one of the world's leading designer outlet operators. We will keep shareholders updated on further progress as we continue to focus on our target of £65-70 million for the full year 2018."

U+I is the developer for Wolverhampton's £55m city centre Westside leisure scheme, where work is due to start early in the new year

Meanwhil there are already high hopes that Mill Green could see the arrival of its second phase of shops as early as 2021.

Phase 1 of the development for 80 shops, which has full planning permission, is on track for the first retailers to be open as early as summer 2019 or at the latest autumn of that year.

But now the scheme's backers are optimistic that the second phase – for a further 80 units and additional car parking – could be delivered around 18 months afterwards, following the initial enthusiasm from ‘key brands’ which are set to be the anchor stores of the complex, although that will be subject to more detailed plans being approved by Cannock Chase Council.