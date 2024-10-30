'It's a joke' - Wolverhampton commuters hit back at 90p bus cap rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new policy, which Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday (October 29), will see the £2 bus fare cap scrapped and prices hike to £3.

Bus operator, National Express West Midlands, have confirmed that fares on their single travel tickets will rise across the West Midlands when their £2 cap is scrapped by the Government.

The axing of the popular bus cap means operators will again be able to hike prices – with local bus companies already announcing that they will change theirs.

National Express West Midlands, who run the majority of the buses in the area, have confirmed a price hike to £2.90, with transport bosses pointing out that the £2.90 fare was cheaper than the new £3.

The move spells a potentially tighter bottom line for those commuters who are financially struggling, with many saying that the 90p spike will further impact their 'already dented pockets'.

National Express West Midlands bus fares are set to rise after December

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "In the West Midlands, outside of the £2 single fare cap, the single bus fare is £2.90, so it is already cheaper than the Government's proposed £3 scheme.

"It is important to not that fares in the West Midlands remain among the cheapest in the country. we are exploring what the options are from January and will update customers as soon as possible."

Kevin Hubbard, 45, of Wolverhampton, said: "I can't believe it. For a lot of people, money is already tight as it is. It might seem like 'just' 90p, but that's 90p a day that many people travelling to work won't have for food or electricity. It adds up.

"They may have well just made it £3. I actually think it's a bit of an insult to act like we are better off because we are 10p cheaper. It's a joke."

Transport bosses pointed out that £2.90 was cheaper than the new £3 cap, however, some residents said that 10p goes a long way for those in need.

Julie Leighton said it is disgraceful that the prices are set to spike

Julie Leighton, of Wolverhampton, a disabled commuter, said: "It's an utter disgrace. There are a lot of people who don't have a lot of money. An extra 90p, you add that to a whole family and it adds up.

"The prices should be going down, not up. It only just recently went up. I think it is wrong."

The increase is set to come into effect in the new year. With the changes expected to take place following December.

Tom Jefferies doesn't use the buses much himself, but he thinks the older generation will be the most effected

Tom Jefferies, of Wolverhampton, said he thinks the older generation will be the most affected, he said: "To be honest, they have upped them a lot after COVID, It doesn't really affect me because I get my bus pass through the college, but my mate's mom has to catch the bus and she will be affected.

"It really puts the older generation in a hard position because they may have to travel a lot just on the buses. Some people are on universal credit and need to go to the job centre, so they might have to rely on bus services. To a big company, it might not matter, but you are affecting a lot of people just for the profit margins."

Glynn Hughes, a former coach driver, said it's only a pound extra per journey, but understands that some may not be able to afford the price hike.

He said: "I have to be honest, it's not really that bad, it's only a pound or 90p. At least it's keeping the services going.

Glynn Hughes said he can see why people may struggle, but understands why the prices need to go up

"It's right that it might affect those people on lower incomes, but I do think they may well have just made it £3 instead of leaving it at £2.90."

Following Starmer's announcement National Express bosses pointed out that the new price is still cheaper than the new cap.

