Meet West Midlands Police's cutest future crime fighters with Disney-inspired names

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Meet, Baloo, Jasmine, Maui, Flynn, Tiana, Merida and Mirabel, the adorable but feisty litter of puppies who will support West Midlands Police officers on their future operations.

The eight Disney-inspired K9s were appropriately named when West Midlands Police asked a number of West Midlands children to choose their favourite codenames, who all rushed to get involved.

Over the coming weeks, the 'pawsome' pups will live in their temporary homes with a number of police volunteers to begin their journey to becoming four-legged crime fighters.

Talking about the addition to the K09 pack, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "An integral part of their development is socialising and our volunteers do a great job at making sure the pups get out and about to meet new people and explore new places.

"Over the next 12 months, we will keep you updated on how they get on. Police dogs are integral to the work we do in protecting the public and fighting crime. We couldn’t do this job without our four-legged heroes. We hope that these puppies go ‘to infinity and beyond.'"

In the welcoming video, released by the West Midlands Police, the puppies could be seen being delivered in a very magical big red trolly (not quite the magical carpet ride they expected), as the eager children could be seen giving their reasons for choosing the names.

The new crime fighters will now undergo the beginning stages of their training, which includes socialising skills, meeting the volunteers and getting out and exploring new places.