Brainbox barman Ben does his pub locals proud in Mastermind final

Ben during the semi-finals of Mastermind

Ben Spicer was one of five in the all-male final screened on BBC2 last night.

He scored a creditable 22 as he came joint fourth out if six in the iconic quiz show.

Ben, aged 26, chose the British Lions as his specialist subject, scoring 10.

And his love of rugby was featured in the show as each contestant was profiled prior to their first round.

Ben explained how he and his family were active members of Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

Ben, who works at the Bassa Villa in Bridgnorth, is a former Bridgnorth Endowed pupil and ex-pizza delivery driver.

He had dressed up as a Peaky Blinder for his specialist subject during the heats and wore a guitar shirt for the semi-finals as he answered questions on his specialist subject of Coldplay. Last night he donned a more modest suit – but wore a British Lions tie.

While the final was recorded in November, Ben says he had remained tight-lipped until last night as to how he faired. Nick Bevon, who runs the Bassa Villa in Cartway said everybody at the pub was “incredibly proud” of their barman. He held a special night, allowing locals to come and watch the local brainbox take on the other Mastermind finalists.