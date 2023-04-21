Music fans in for a treat at Wolverhampton record shop's psychedelic night out

Calum Gallagher at Stay Loose Records

Stay Loose Records, which is based at the Mander Centre, is staging the Freak Out Psych Night at the Clarendon Hotel, Chapel Ash, on April 29.

Psychedelic rock and 1960s garage music will fill the air and there will be vinyl DJs and a psychedelic light show.

Callum Gallagher, who is a shop assistant at the store, said: "The Clarendon is a great place for live music and DJ nights.

"I've been putting events on for a while. I started at the Clarendon in November. It's always been a great turnout every time.

"We have had live events in the past and we try and make them bigger and better every time.

"This one's going to be bigger and better too. There will be more lights, I'm always getting new music in."

The organisers of the event are also looking to put on more events with different music genres.

"We want there to be something for everyone," said Callum.

"I'm planning an event for September at the Clarendon called Raw Power, which will be rock, punk and metal music."

Admission is £3 on the door at Freak Out Psych Night and the event is on from 7pm to 2pm.