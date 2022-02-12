HS2 adopts revolutionary emissions-free cranes on route from London to West Midlands

The UK’s first fully electric crawler cranes start work on HS2 as the project moves towards diesel free construction sites: Zero emissions Liebherr electric crane at HS2's Old Oak Common site

Machines are now in place on the route from London to the West Midlands.

It comes after a successful trial at HS2’s Curzon Street Station site in Birmingham, where the first leg of the project will terminate.

There are only five of the emissions-free, giant Liebherr cranes in the world and three are being used for the first time at the Old Oak Common site and Canterbury Road vent shaft site in London.

The company says they will cut carbon, improve air quality and reduce noise, making sites cleaner and safer for site workers and local communities.

HS2 recently announced that the project aims to be net zero carbon from 2035, with the target of achieving diesel-free construction sites by 2029. To achieve this, it is collaborating with the industry and its supply chain to accelerate innovation in low carbon technologies, such as fully electric machinery, alternative fuels and renewable energy solutions.

HS2 Minister, Andrew Stephenson said: “HS2 is paving the way for greener and cleaner practices by working towards being net zero carbon from 2035, having diesel-free construction sites by 2029 and committing to trains running on zero carbon energy from day one.

“Having the UK’s first fully electric crawler cranes begin work on HS2 is the latest step in making these commitments a reality and aligning the country’s biggest infrastructure project with the Government’s ambitions for a greener transport.”