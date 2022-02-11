MP pledges to tackle mental illness in Staffordshire

Neil Carr and Theo Clarke MP

MP for Stafford Theo Clarke launched the Stafford Mental Health Covenant, which will enable organisations in Staffordshire to pledge their support to help people with their mental health.

Ms Clarke was delighted to launch the initiative alongside Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust at St George's Hospital in Stafford.

The MP said: "Since founding the Stafford Mental Health Network in 2020, it has grown from strength to strength, and I was pleased last year to secure the Prime Minister’s backing.

"From hosting mental health round tables with members, it was clear to me that it would be helpful for Stafford residents to have clearer information about the support available.

"Thank you to all the members of the Stafford Mental Health Network who have helped develop the Stafford Mental Health Covenant and all the local organisations which have already signed up to the Covenant.

The covenant will enable organisations to show their support for the Stafford Mental Health Network, and those who sign up can display details of the enterprise and hand out leaflets.

By signing the covenant, people commit to challenging mental health stigma, championing the rights of children and young people in Stafford, reaching out to rural and isolated communities in the county, and helping to find innovative mental health services for all.

Neil Carr, the chief executive of Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Today is a momentous day. I am delighted that so many diverse organisations have come together and are committed to challenging the stigma around mental health.