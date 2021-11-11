Three taken to hospital after two-car crash closes Dudley road

The crash happened near the Gornal and Sedgley Labour Club on Kent Street in Upper Gornal. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision on Kent Street in Upper Gornal saw the two vehicles collide near the Gornal and Sedgley Labour Club at around 11.30am on Thursday.

The road was closed off in both directions between Highgate and Pale Street while debris was cleared from the road by members of West Midlands Police.

An ambulance crew and paramedic officer treated three women at the scene after being called in by a Patient Transport Service High Dependency crew.

The women were found to have sustained injuries not thought to be serious and were taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further checks.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One of the Trust’s Patient Transport Service High Dependency crews came across a two car RTC at the junction of Clarence Street and Highgate, Upper Gornal, Dudley at 11.48am today and stopped to render aid.

"Three ambulance crews and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

"Three women involved in the collision were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

"All three sustained injuries not thought to be serious and were taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further checks."

The road was reopened to traffic in both directions around 3pm.