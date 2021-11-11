Restoration work on damaged war memorial completed

At the restored Bradley War Memorial are, front row (from left) Highways operatives David Hodson, Damian Benn, Kevin Tinsley, Martyn Harper and Dave Onions, depot supervisor and back row (from left) Rev Kate Watson, St Martin’s Church, Slater St, Bradley; Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy; Bilston East Councillor Jill Wildman; Nick Flukes, highways operative; Trevor Fletcher, works manager; Stephen Doran, Artistic Gardens of Walsall and Alan Degg, MD Hilton Main Construction Ltd.

The paved area and pathway have now been refurbished at Bradley War Memorial, in Coronation Park, Bilston which stands in memory of those who fought and died in both the First and Second World Wars.

The memorial stands on high ground in the south east area of the park and is a Celtic-style cross on a granite pillar. The names of the fallen are recorded on panels around it.

Over the years it has suffered from graffiti and vandalism, as well as general wear and tear.

But councillors in Bilston East provided almost £4,500 from their ward funds, alongside just over £2,500 raised by the local community, to repair and conserve the memorial for future generations.

The memorial before the restoration.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, City of Wolverhampton Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Economy, as well as Bilston East ward councillor, said: "This is the final phase in an important project for our local park, our local community and our city as a whole.

“Bradley War Memorial has suffered from terrible damage by thoughtless vandals.

"But this careful restoration work means Coronation Park will again have the war memorial that truly honours the fallen of the local area and those who remember them."

Work has been carried out voluntarily by members of the City of Wolverhampton Council’s reactive highways maintenance team.

The paved area has been created thanks to materials donated for free by Walsall-based Hilton Main Construction Limited. In addition, Artistic Gardens of Walsall donated time to create a decorative gold and black finish to the paved area around the war memorial.

Both companies have previously worked on construction projects with the council.

The refurbished paving and pathway are the final part of the restoration - the first phase was completed in the summer.

This included specialist cleaning of the delicate stone surfaces of the memorial, as well as the re-grouting of joints, the removal and re-levelling of misaligned kerbs and the re-blackening of lettering.

The memorial following the restoration.

Councillor Simkins added: "Along with my fellow ward councillors, Cllr Jill Wildman and Cllr Rashpal Kaur, I want to recognise and thank the officers from the council’s highways team who gave their time voluntarily at the end of the working day to complete this project as well as Hilton Main Construction Limited and Artistic Gardens of Walsall who donated their time and such great materials.

“We hope members of the local community, who generously gave money to this project, will be able to pay their respects at the memorial for many years to come.”

Bilston East ward councillor, Cllr Jill Wildman, said: “As local councillors, we really wanted to see our memorial carefully restored for the future so our younger people can continue to learn about the sacrifices made by previous generations.

“The fantastic work and donations will make sure Bradley War Memorial provides a lasting legacy to commemorate those who so bravely gave their lives in the two conflicts.”

Stephen Doran, managing director of Artistic Gardens, said: "As a veteran myself, this is a cause very close to my heart and the reason why I wanted to help.

“It has been a real partnership project and I was very pleased that we were able to donate the time to help restore the area around the memorial, it means a lot to me."

Alan Degg, managing director of Hilton Main Construction Limited, said: “We’re a local firm and we do a lot of work in Wolverhampton, so I am very proud that we have been able to give something back to the local community.