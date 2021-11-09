'Huge support' for rail upgrade plan

Wolverhampton railway station

The Censuswide poll saw 91 per cent of the 800 Black Country residents questioned back proposals to make trains faster, electrify the line and add new services.

The plans, put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, involve speeding up journeys and allowing diesel-powered trains to be removed and replaced by electric ones, reducing carbon emissions.

Analysis by Midlands Connect suggests that upgrading the route could be worth £500 million to the economy and unlock an extra 2.4 million extra seats for passengers along the corridor each year.

Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton, MP for Wolverhampton North East said: "We need to make it easier and more attractive for people to leave their cars at home – this is what these improvements will do, creating more train seats and faster journeys for people travelling to and from Wolverhampton.

"This plan will benefit commuters, students and leisure travellers alike by opening up better links to local destinations such as Birmingham, Telford, the international airport and beyond.

"Public support for the scheme is huge, we must now work together to make it happen."

Midlands Connect says line speeds along the route would be increased to 90 miles per hour, reducing journey times from Shrewsbury to Birmingham from 56 to 45 minutes.

It maintains that once Phase One of HS2 from Birmingham to London is up and running - current estimates suggest this will be from 2029-2031 - trains on the route could also increase from three to four an hour, linking travellers in Wolverhampton to destinations including Dudley Port, Sandwell, Birmingham and London.

It is thought that line speed improvements could be implemented first to bring benefits to local travellers sooner, with the extra service added later once HS2 is up and running alongside electrification of the line.

Midlands Connect is currently completing a Strategic Outline Business Case for the route, due for completion by the end of 2021.

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: "The people of Wolverhampton need fast, regular and green rail connections.

"These plans will make local connections quicker, while electrification of the line will make travelling by train an even more sustainable choice, allowing us to replace diesel trains with electric ones.

"We believe that good transport links have the power to level up communities by opening up access to job opportunities, further education, and cultural experiences."