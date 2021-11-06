Play at The Hub explores race and identity

My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored will be performed at The Hub at St Mary's on November 18.(Picture by Ant Robling)

This is a question explored in a fascinating play at The Hub at St Mary's set to be performed on Thursday, November 18.

My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, by the Red Ladder Theatre Company, is the debut work of writer Nana-Kofi Kufuor.

An interrogation of black identity, the play has drawn on Kofi's own experience growing up in Stockport with Ghanian parents and working in education with young people from a range of backgrounds.

"The crux of this play is how two people react to the same situation," said Kofi.

"They go on a journey, a journey a lot of people of colour go on, a realisation that where you are now isn’t necessarily where you come from.

"When working at a Pupil Referral Unit, I once had a student take a knife to stab another student.

"Once I’d calmed him down, we sat in the canteen and he explained to me he wasn’t going to go quietly.

"The police were outside and they took him. I saw him a few weeks later and he asked why I didn’t help him?

"That rush of guilt changed to anger and quickly to sympathy as he saw me as his protector. But I knew I couldn’t do anything."

My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored opens with 15-year-old Reece (Jelani D’Aguilar) being roughly accosted by police.

His young, black teacher Gillian (Misha Duncan-Barry) witnesses it all but doesn’t question or intervene as the disturbing scene plays out.

The consequences of her lack of action erupt the following day when Gillian finds herself locked in a classroom with Reece.

Director Dermot Daly says: "I was really taken by the conceit and breadth of themes and ideas.

"Thematically it’s huge, but ostensibly it’s about the meaning and creation of identity which is something that affects us all.

"Neither character is who they want to be, but both appear to be trapped, robbed of agency.

"This perception in them and hopefully of the audience shifts quite dramatically as we progress. Worry not, there are a few gags in there.’

Red Ladder has been producing new writing for five decades by voices whose work is often unheard. It tours nationally playing traditional theatre venues as well as spaces such as working men’s clubs, sports and social clubs and community hubs.

"We’re very excited to be working with Nana-Kofi Kufuor," said the company’s artistic director, Rod Dixon.

"This important play addresses key issues about race and identity at a time when society needs to heal division and strife.

"We’ve brought together a fantastic creative team and look forward to bringing this new work to Lichfield on what is our first ever visit."

The Hub Creative Director, Anthony Evans says: "Identity is hugely important. Knowing how and where we fit in, understanding other people’s perceptions and re-evaluating our relationship to society all constantly define our identity.

"We are really pleased to be bringing the excellent Red Ladder Theatre Company with My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored to The Hub to explore this complex construct in a moving, thoughtful and at times, gently humorous way."

Tickets for the play, which begins at 8pm, are available, at £12, online at thehubstmarys.co.uk or at The Hub.