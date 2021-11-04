Gallery backs new art competition for schools

Schools can register to participate in the Art Bytes programme until the end of December 2021.

Art Bytes is a new, national programme for primary, secondary and SEND schools, combining an inter-school art competition with "bespoke virtual gallery technology".

Organisers say it is based on experience of leading dot-art schools in the North West and research conducted by Liverpool Hope University and Curious Minds - a charity "dedicated to improving children's lives through art and culture" - which has endorsed the impact of its programmes in nurturing talent, raising ambition and developing confidence.

Art Bytes gives youngsters the opportunity to see their art exhibited online and engage with new technology from their own home or school.

After a shortlisting panel and an online public vote, the winning artist from each school will see their work displayed in the Art Bytes virtual gallery.

The competition culminates next June with a celebration event at The New Art Gallery Walsall, which will also be available to schools to stream in the classroom or assembly.

Regional winners are announced, certificates and prizes are presented, and the virtual gallery goes live.

Susan M Coles, past president of the National Society for Education in Art & Design, said: "There is now less time for creative subjects in the curriculum, and so programmes like this are crucial in showcasing that schools can make time for the visual arts and can allow creativity, imagination, individuality and innovation to shine through.”

Art Bytes says participating schools will be able to not only raise the profile of art and design in their own school, but also to students’ families and the wider community.

It believes the accessibility of the format allows children and young people to see art galleries as places “for them”, building their confidence.

There are two eligible age groups for entries – Year 5 and Year 9 (Art Bytes says Year 12 is coming soon) and there is purposely no theme for the artwork entries.