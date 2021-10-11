Follow the spooky Halloween trail in Beacon Park

Stacey Coleman, Events Officer for Beacon Park with the Halloween Puzzle Trail.

From spotting which pumpkin is the odd one out to solving a spell anagram for a vegetarian witch, follow a fun trail to find eight clues dotted around Beacon Park as part of the puzzle trail.

There are two sets of clues available: one set is for younger children aged three and up and the second set is for older children.

Solve all of the puzzles to complete the trail and you will be entered into a prize draw to win a top prize of 12 tokens for Lichfield Kids’ World at the park, which includes the bouncy castle, merry-go-round, bumper cars and a trampoline. Two runners up will win a round of crazy golf for two.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Parks, said: “We know how much people enjoy our Visit Lichfield ghost tours around the city, and we hope our Halloween-themed trail for children of all ages is just as popular.

"Beacon Park is a fantastic place to visit in the autumn with changing of the season.

"Being able to give the kids a problem solving challenge and the chance to win a prize is something we’re delighted to offer over the next few weeks and half term.”

The Halloween puzzle trail will be available to buy from Beacon Park’s Ranger Station between 10am and 4pm from October 16 to November 7, 2021. It costs £1 per trail and 20p extra for a pencil, which are optional. All children must be accompanied by an adult.