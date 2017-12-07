West Midlands weather: Wintry weekend with up to 20cm of snow to fall

The snow forecast for the end of the week is now predicted to last until Sunday, with 'isolated snow showers' and 'snow accumulations' expected in the region on both days of the weekend, says a spokesperson for the Met Office.

The Arctic air is already arriving in the north this morning, but temperatures will drop through the day in the south ❄️ pic.twitter.com/p96VQxcJqU — Met Office (@metoffice) December 7, 2017

The band of snow and ice is now expected to reach further south than previously predicted, with the whole region now likely to be affected rather than just Stafford and parts of Shropshire.

Arctic air started to sweep the country this morning in the wake of Storm Caroline, which brought 'hazardous winds' to Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight. Temperatures are due to drop throughout the day, reaching freezing in the early hours of tomorrow morning and dropping again to -1C (30.2F) by lunchtime on Friday.

Today's weather forecast from the Met Office

Thursday morning forecast 07/12/17

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow and Saturday due to snow and dangerously icy conditions. While there is no warning for Sunday, further snow is forecast with temperatures reaching freezing, although it could feel more like -5C (23F).

The cold snap is due to ease a little on Monday, which should 'turn brighter with more isolated wintry showers' say the Met Office.