Polyfilla prankster 'cements' head inside microwave

This dangerous combination is what greeted a fire crew when a prank went drastically wrong in Wolverhampton this week.

Responding to a call from the ambulance service, five firefighters arrived at a garage in Fordhouses to find the prankster with his head 'cemented' inside a microwave oven.

“He and a group of friends had mixed seven bags of Polyfilla which they then poured around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the microwave," explained Watch Commander Shaun Dakin, the officer in charge of the fire crew from Fallings Park.

The man had been stuck for 90 minutes when the firefighters were called. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The mixture quickly set hard, and by the time Watch Commander Dakin and his crew were called on Wednesday afternoon, the friends had already been trying to free the trapped man for an hour and a half.

Luckily, the group had managed to feed an air tube into the 22-year-old's mouth to help him breathe.

“The oven was being used as a mould, and wasn’t plugged in," Watch Commander Dakin continued.

“Taking the microwave apart was tricky, because a lot of it was welded. We video-called our technical rescue colleagues for advice and eventually managed to get him unstuck."

It took the firefighters nearly an hour to free him. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

To the relief of the confined youngster, the firefighters managed to remove a large chunk of the Polyfilla using a screwdriver, but only after carefully working through the cement close to the man's head.

Photos taken at the scene show the firefighters and ambulance crews working to remove the white cooker while the man sat cross-legged next to screwdrivers, a saw and a spanner.

After nearly an hour - on top of the 90 claustrophobic minutes before the firefighters were called - the YouTuber was freed.

"As funny as this sounds, this young man could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured,” added Watch Commander Dakin.

"All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need."

Luckily for the Polyfilla prankster, the oven's location prevents him from being identified in the photos.