Meals on Wheels service savours success in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton's Meals on Wheels has become a runaway success since the city council dropped restrictions to using the service, previously only available to the elderly or people who had been referred to it.

Since being opened up to all residents in 2013, the number of meals the service provides has increased significantlly from 57,489 four years ago to 82,262 in the year 2016 – 17.

Councillor Peter Bilson, Wolverhampton Council’s deputy leader, said: “Our Meals on Wheels service is a real success story.

“Back in 2012, against a backdrop of many other councils getting rid of their Meals on Wheels service entirely, we decided to change the way we did things and open it up to everyone.

“In the face of huge government cuts, we can no longer subsidise the meals we serve but we keep any cost increases low and opening up the service to everyone has really increased the amount of people using it which proves there is real demand out there.”

Although the majority of customers remain older people, the disabled or those recovering from stays in hospital, the council earlier this year welcomed its youngest ever client, a 23-year-old DJ who ordered his Sunday lunch through the service.

Previously a medical assessment would have been necessary to determine whether people were eligible.

A hot dinner and dessert costing £4.55 or an afternoon tea for £2.50 are delivered to the door by a driver. As well as traditional dinners like roasts and fish and chips, they also include options such as vegetarian, reduced sugar, Asian and African-Caribbean dishes.

Councillor Sandra Samuels, cabinet member for adults, said: “Cold winters always mean a busy time for our Meals on Wheels service. Many people who might have difficulty walking, especially in ice and snow, will turn to us to provide them with a nutritious hot meal.

"Sadly, winter inevitably means more falls, trips and slips and people recovering from broken bones will also often want Meals on Wheels as they convalesce at home.

“The service is a perfect solution for people who find it hard to get out and about and might not have family or friends nearby to help them out. It is flexible too, so if someone wanted meals only on certain days that is perfectly possible.

“This is a really important service helping people to live independently in their own homes. The drivers keep an eye on the clients too and will alert family members if anything looks out of the ordinary.”

Councillor Bilson called it 'a hugely valuable resource' for some of the city's most vulnerable residents.