Heat overcomes Robert Plant gig-goers during Wolverhampton Civic Hall show

Fan Scott Campbell said he was forced to stand in a side corridor, unable to get into the main hall, eventually giving up and going home.

The 31-year-old advertising executive, who had travelled from Birmingham with two friends for the concert, was left feeling angry and disappointed.

They had each paid £55 for their tickets plus booking fee and credit card fees.

"In the first 20 minutes I saw six or seven people being carried out of the hall after collapsing. I go to a lot of concerts but I've never seen anything like this," said Mr Scott.

"There was a large team of St John Ambulance people who were all kept busy.

"We tried the balcony but the only place to stand was behind a big pillar which blocked our view. We left after half an hour because we couldn't see anything."

He went on: "There were a lot of people in their 60s in the audience – the conditions can't have been good for them. I asked to see a manager because if there was a fire and you were in the middle of the hall, there'd be no way of getting out.

"She said the fire doors would be opened but it looked to me as if they were already open. The hall holds 3,000 but it looked to me as if they'd sold too many tickets.

"I've seen Robert Plant before but I was looking forward to seeing him on his home turf. I've not been to the Civic for a gig before and I don't think I'd go again after that experience."

Venue staff received a number of complaints following the concert on Monday night.

Civic Hall spokesman John Penney said: "We are aware of the complaints and we are looking into them."