Crash victim named

Police were called to the A51 near to the junction with Tolldish Lane, Great Haywood, at around 8.45pm on Monday after the car she was driving, an Audi A3, was involved in a collision with a Scania Tanker truck.

The victim, from Market Drayton, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital but died from her injuries during the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Katie’s family at this difficult time. The family are receiving the appropriate care and support from specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected whilst they come to terms with their loss."

In an appeal for witnesses, officers ask anyone with information about the crash to call them on 101 quoting incident 803 of November 13.