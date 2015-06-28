Dudley road safety under review after father's death

Highways chiefs will investigate whether to introduce safety measures on a road where a father-of-eight was killed.

more

Dave Hinton died after being hit by a car as he strapped his child into the back seat of the family's Peugeot in Oakham Road last Saturday.

People who live on the busy road say changes to improve the safety of the road are long overdue and that they have witnessed crashes before.

Many have complained about Oakham Road, which runs through Dudley and Tividale, is used as 'a rat run'.

[google_map title="Interactive map of the area" src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=z09APFVGVlC8.kyq_OoIaxPrI&z=15"]

[breakout title="The accident happened near the junction of Tansley Hill Road"][/breakout]

The stretch where Mr Hinton was hit is a 30mph zone, but residents say motorists regularly ignore the limit.

The 47-year-old from Halesowen had visited a house to collect a Wendy house which he had bought online. He had just fastened his children in his car when he and the car were struck by the Volkswagen Polo.

[related_posts title="Background to this story"]

Dudley Council has now confirmed it will carry out an investigation to see whether traffic calming is needed.

Kyra Thomas, aged 42, was among those who rushed to help the family in the aftermath of the smash.

She said: "It is not something I want to witness again but unfortunately unless something is done on this road I will.

"My husband has messaged the council about it. We have had cars overturned here."

A woman who lives opposite the crash site said: “Definitely something needs to be done. People use it as a cut through so we get quite a lot of traffic down here.

"When I pull out of the drive I have to put my foot down fast. I always tell people who are visiting to pull onto the drive rather than park at the side of the road because people clip the cars."

Residents have suggested a range of traffic measures that could improve the situation, including speed cameras and humps.

Barbara Nash, who has lived in Oakham Road for 17 years, said: "It's dreadful down here. The slow sign is ridiculous, no-one takes any notice of it.."

Retired plumber Harry Butler, 67, said: "It's a very dangerous road, there are so many bends and blindspots, people don't drive as carefully as they should because many do not know the road."

Residents say the road became clogged with traffic when work to remove the Burnt Tree island started in 2009.

Despite the new junction opening in 2011, people living in Oakham Road say drivers have continued to use the route.

Hilary Bills, cabinet member for environmental services at Dudley Council, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time.

"We will be carrying out an investigation in partnership with the police. We cannot comment further until these investigations are complete."

PC Stuart Allen, from West Midlands Police, said: "Mr Hinton's family have been left devastated by their loss and are understandably at the very early stages in the grieving process. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time."

The driver of the Polo ? a 35-year-old local man - was uninjured and has been interviewed by police. The road remained closed for several hours while emergency services attended. The actions of the residents who rushed to help Mr Hinton have been praised by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Anyone with information which may help investigators, should call police on 101.