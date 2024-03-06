Smallest zoo in the world coming to Wolverhampton

Taking over the Change Makers Hub, next door to Costa at Wolverhampton railway station, the exhibition features the largest collection of microscopic animals in the world created by world famous micro artist David A Lindon.

The zoo contains 24 handmade animals, each small enough to fit inside the eye of a needle, alongside six challenge towers to test if visitors have some of the skills to become a micro artist.

People can watch and hear how David slows his movements and reduces his heartbeat so he can create artwork between the beats of his heart.

As visitors view the animals through powerful microscopes, there are opportunities to learn interesting facts about each animals life, habitat, size and location around the world, through scanning a QR code on each of the viewing towers.

To accompany the exhibition there is a souvenir guide that includes high resolution photographs of each of the animals and personal comments from David about challenges he faced when creating each artwork.

The exhibition will be open from March 22 until April 8, seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

There is no need to book as tickets are available on entry.

Tickets cost £10 for adult, £5 Child, Under 3 years FREE, £25 Family (2 x Adult + 3 x Children)