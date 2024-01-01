BGT star Amy Lou among acts to perform as Wolverhampton stadium announces full live music line-up for 2024

The Tipton singing sensation wowed a sizeable crowd with a performance in Monmore Green Stadium greyhound track’s Party Pack bar in December.

Now the 2023 BGT star will return to the venue on September 6 and tickets are once again priced at £10 for over-18s only.

Amy Lou is one of seven acts due to perform at Monmore this year, with the already-announced Dayton Grey Tribute to Soul & Motown Legends Show kicking the schedule off on March 1.

Ska and reggae duo 2 Much 2 Young are next up on June 14 before the Showtime Divas, Trixie Lee and Linda Matthews host a night of music and comedy on June 28.

After Amy Lou’s return in September, four-piece band Kick Up The 80’s take to the stage on October 25 and popular UB40 tribute act Labour of Love perform on November 29.

Stephen James and his Frankie Valli Story rounds out the year in style on December 13.

Tickets for all events are available for over-18s only via monmoregreyhounds.com or by calling Monmore’s reception team on 01902 452648.