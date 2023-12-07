'An absolute triumph!' - We give Wolverhampton Grand's pantomime Snow White a five-star review

The Wolverhampton Grand Theatre pantomime is an absolute triumph!

They like to do things a little differently at the Grand and so Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Adrian Jackson has brought his own vision of pantomime to the stage, with an all-star cast of family favourites, super-duper costumes and scenery, a host of special effects and even an ice rink on stage! What more could you ask for?

This panto is the epitome of Wolverhampton and the Black Country, complete with a virtual local celebrity appearance, Hi Ho Silver, a backdrop of local landmarks and references (the Express & Star even got a mention!), and “The Peaky Miners.” Now if you were expecting Snow White and her seven little friends, you won’t be disappointed, but they are very different to what you may imagine. Go and see for yourself, I won’t spoil it!

As well as the families in the audience, the panto had a family feel on stage too, as the core team of performers have not only worked together previously, but Tam Ryan who plays Muddles and Ian Adams who plays Dame Nolly respectively have written the show too. In fact the whole production is an in-house project with the very best possible results.

Show stealer, comedian Tam Ryan, was superb in the role of Muddles of course. It is a rare gift to be able to make people laugh and boy, has he got it! The words “side-splitting, rib-tickling, and wonderfully-whacky” come to mind! This man has funny bones and that is a natural talent.

He commanded every scene, at times unintentionally eclipsing the rest of the cast, because he was just so ridiculously comical, and yet is such a generous, big-hearted performer, not to mention professional to the end.

Local lass, CBeebies presenter Evie Pickerill as Snow White certainly is “the fairest of them all” with lips as red as a rose, hair as black as ebony and skin as white as snow, and all the sweetness and charm of a Disney princess. Her vocal performance was excellent, her dancing skills honed and she lit up the stage in every scene.

Meanwhile, her fellow presenter, Gyasi Sheppy was well cast as the handsome hero, Prince William of Wombourne (I bet the heir to the throne will be delighted to know he features in panto!), and together they made the ideal couple. It was lovely to see them spend time with the young fans in the audience at the end of the show too, who were no doubt excited to see their TV heroes live on stage.

No panto is complete without Good versus Evil.

Eternal and Loose Women star Kelle Bryan, brought glamour and sophistication to the show, in the role of Elementa, the Good Fairy. In fine voice, Kelle is a seasoned panto performer as well as an icon of diversity and perfectly cast in this role. Her song, Could It Be Magic at the opening of Act Two was a definite highlight.

Then, if you love a “belter” then the X-Factor’s Niki Colwell Evans who stars as Queen Dragonella is the one for you! There are no words to describe that voice! Her Diamonds number - a medley of Diamonds are Forever and Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend - was outstanding and earned Niki the vocal performance of the evening. Not only that, but she was comical too and the perfect baddie, a role I know she loves to play!

The contrast between the two ladies was tangible, but their vocal performances matched perfectly.

No matter what the pantomime is, everyone eagerly awaits the entrance of the dame and sure enough, Ian Adams as Nanny Nolly did not disappoint, complete with a baby’s pram and an outfit to die for.

A traditional dame through and through, Ian’s outrageous outfits got more and more flamboyant as the evening progressed. It is wonderful to see someone keeping this very unique art form alive.

I wonder what our European friends would make of a panto dame, but if it’s Ian Adams, they could fail to warm to his personality and performance.

A wonderfully hard-working, talented group of triple-threat performers made up the ensemble, who earned a well-deserved mention at the end of the show. They are singers, actors, dancers, puppeteers, and ice skaters. What talent!

On the creative side, a special mention must to go David Shields for his dazzling set, costume, and puppet design, all of which oozes festive spirit and costume maker Mike Capri and his team at Triple C costumes in Stourbridge whose “frocks” should be applauded!

Lighting effects can make or break any show and I am happy to say that Nick Richings’ design was wonderfully effective and atmospheric.

Musically, the panto features “the best and biggest band in pantoland” under the musical supervision of Adrian Jackson and there really is something for everyone. Bang up to date songs for the kids, the traditional panto characters’ signature tunes, and nostalgic musical theatre numbers for the oldies.

My favourite number of the evening was Ian Adams and the ensemble’s version of Tap Your Troubles Away, complete with full on tap routine which made me want to get up and join in!

The orchestra romped its way through every tune at the speed of light, making the production swift and slick and Director David Janson’s experience clearly showed as the show was pacy and polished.

A festive medley of Christmas songs ended the show and brought a tear to everyone’s eye as we head into a new year.

Snow White is pure family entertainment from start to finish, and so it is five-star review from me!

This panto really is the stuff fairytales are made of.

Runs until January 7 2024.

For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212. You can also follow the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on social media #WolvesGrandPanto.