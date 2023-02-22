Siouxsie to rock Wolverhampton's revamped Halls with sell-out show

The revamped Halls in Wolverhampton

Siouxsie has become the first sell-out gig of the revamped Civic Hall theatre after announcing her show earlier this month.

The legendary British rock star will bring more than four decades’ worth of hits to the newly refurbished venue, with the singer playing hist songs from her time with the Banshees, The Creatures and her solo career.

Penn and Teller tickets are also selling fast after being unveiled earlier this month, with the magical duo taking Leftfield’s spot as the first-ever show to appear at the revamped theatre.

And Sparks is also listed as ‘low availability’ despite tickets only going on sale this week.

CEO of venue operator AEG Presents, Steven Homer, said: “I grew up listening to punk and Siouxsie led the charge inspiring female artists for years to come. She’s always stayed relevant, made exciting music and is a force of nature live on stage. This is going to be an incredible show.”

Wolverhampton Council leader, Ian Brookfield, said: “These are exciting times – and this is what all the blood, sweat and tears have been for. AEG Presents’ passion and ambition for the future matches our own and the fantastic shows already lined up will ensure the new look venue bursts back into life.”