Footloose musical's opening night in Wolverhampton cancelled due to illness

Footloose's opening night has been cancelled

The first night of the musical has been cancelled at the last minute due to an illness in the cast.

Wolverhampton Grand tweeted at 5pm on Monday that the opening night was not going ahead.

The Grand said: "We regret to announce that this evening's performance of Footloose has been cancelled.

"All remaining performances will go ahead as planned. The customer services team will be in touch with patrons over the next few days to rearrange your tickets or offer a refund."

Footloose The Musical tweeted apologies for the cancellation.

They said: "On behalf of everyone at Footloose The Musical we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause, but we hope you will understand that these circumstances are beyond our control.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to cut loose in the not so distant future."

