Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Come-Unity Christian Festival for Wolverhampton park

By Deborah HardimanBilstonWolverhampton entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Uplifting music, comedy and food will be among the attractions at a new family festival being launched in the Black Country.

Hickman Park. Bilston
Hickman Park. Bilston

The free Come-Unity Christian Festival will be held in Bilston's Hickman Park on July 3 in place of a summer convention normally held in the town.

Organisers at the New Testament Church of God, in Wellington Road, say the new community event which will run from midday to 7pm and will feature fun day activities, food stands as well as time for worship and guest speakers.

Ricky Otto in 1995

Attractions include gospel rappers Dee Shy and Alexander Bean, the Black Country Community Gospel Choir, DJ Arthur Ellis, Walsall group Divine, inspirational speakers including founder of Gospel Grenades and evangelist Andrew Cannon and former Blues player Ricky Otto, now of ARC Birmingham Church, who will share their captivating stories.

The line-up of speakers, performers and entertainers have been confirmed.

Andrew Cannon

In addition to talks and gospel music there will be performances by comedian Patrick Medley and his alter-ego ‘Bishop Shacklefoot’ , poet Ashlee Paris-Jabang, inflatables, a photo booth, face painting plus information stalls.

Event director Bishop Albert Watson says: “Ordinarily we would have held our annual convention indoors, but given the past two years which has seen many people experience great loss, isolation and separation, we felt the time was right to organise a new, community-focused event to help us celebrate life, share the gospel and connect with those in our neighbouring areas and across the West Midlands.”

All are welcome to attend.Tickets are free and must be booked via eventbrite.com/e/come-unity-in-the-park-summer-festival-2022-tickets-329861453487

Stalls are also available on a first come first served basis. To book pitches telephone the church office on 01902 498 861.

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News