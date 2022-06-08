New Come-Unity Christian Festival for Wolverhampton park

Hickman Park. Bilston

The free Come-Unity Christian Festival will be held in Bilston's Hickman Park on July 3 in place of a summer convention normally held in the town.

Organisers at the New Testament Church of God, in Wellington Road, say the new community event which will run from midday to 7pm and will feature fun day activities, food stands as well as time for worship and guest speakers.

Ricky Otto in 1995

Attractions include gospel rappers Dee Shy and Alexander Bean, the Black Country Community Gospel Choir, DJ Arthur Ellis, Walsall group Divine, inspirational speakers including founder of Gospel Grenades and evangelist Andrew Cannon and former Blues player Ricky Otto, now of ARC Birmingham Church, who will share their captivating stories.

The line-up of speakers, performers and entertainers have been confirmed.

Andrew Cannon

In addition to talks and gospel music there will be performances by comedian Patrick Medley and his alter-ego ‘Bishop Shacklefoot’ , poet Ashlee Paris-Jabang, inflatables, a photo booth, face painting plus information stalls.

Event director Bishop Albert Watson says: “Ordinarily we would have held our annual convention indoors, but given the past two years which has seen many people experience great loss, isolation and separation, we felt the time was right to organise a new, community-focused event to help us celebrate life, share the gospel and connect with those in our neighbouring areas and across the West Midlands.”

All are welcome to attend.Tickets are free and must be booked via eventbrite.com/e/come-unity-in-the-park-summer-festival-2022-tickets-329861453487