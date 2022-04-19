Micro-sculptor’s petite prize presented to Wolverhampton school

Lauren's winning design was recreated by David Lindon

Bosses from Hammond Galleries and renowned micro-artist David Lindon were so impressed with the quality of the entries submitted by St Albans CE Academy in Wednesfield that they paid a visit.

The London gallery launched an art competition for children which involved taking inspiration from the work of a number of artists and creating their own versions.

St Albans, in St Albans Close, Ashmore Park, submitted an impressive 29 entries, mainly based on the micro-sculptures by Mr Lindon and engravings by Graham Short.

At a special presentation at the school, gallery director Edward Hammond presented all the entrants with a certificate.

Winner Lauren Campbell, of St Albans CE Academy with Edward Hammond, Claire Walker, David Lindon and Darren Jones Photo: @hammondgalleries

Overall competition winner was year three pupil Lauren Campbell, whose doughnut design was then recreated by Mr Lindon who donated his version to the school.

Delighted Lauren says: "I loved all the artwork we saw in the exhibition and it made me want to enter the competition.

"I really enjoyed making my doughnut and was really shocked to it next to Mr Lindon’s micro doughnut. I felt really pound of myself."

The artist gave a talk about his artwork and explained how he creates microscopic sculptures, telling the children that he "works at night, closing the curtains and working into the early hours".

St Albans headteacher Darren Jones said: "This whole experience has been truly incredible from the initial art exhibition Edward brought to our school, inspiring everyone to be creative and produce some amazing artwork and micro-sculptures that were entered into an art competition; to the celebration assembly where all the children who entered the competition were recognised.

"And for it all to culminate with our school being part of a world first with the Doughnut collaboration between David and Lauren was unbelievable.

"To share the experience of revealing the Doughnut collaboration with Lauren is something I will never forget."