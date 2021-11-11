Royal production in Penn

By John CorserWolverhampton entertainmentPublished:

Wolverhampton-based amateur theatre group Studio 61 returns to the stage with a new production later this month

The church hall will host the Studio 61 production
The church hall will host the Studio 61 production

The Hollow Crown by John Barton is being staged in St Bart's Community Church Hall in Vicarage Road, Penn, from November 26 to 28.

The piece, which is being directed by Martin Smith, is about the Kings and Queens of England and includes music, poetry, speeches, letters and other writings.

Four readers enact the writings of royals from William I to Victoria and three singers intersperse songs from the proper period.

Tickets are £8 with performances at 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and 2.30pm on the Sunday.

For tickets call 01902 651828 or e-mail studio61tickets@gmail.com

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News