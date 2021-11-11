Royal production in Penn

The church hall will host the Studio 61 production

The Hollow Crown by John Barton is being staged in St Bart's Community Church Hall in Vicarage Road, Penn, from November 26 to 28.

The piece, which is being directed by Martin Smith, is about the Kings and Queens of England and includes music, poetry, speeches, letters and other writings.

Four readers enact the writings of royals from William I to Victoria and three singers intersperse songs from the proper period.

Tickets are £8 with performances at 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and 2.30pm on the Sunday.