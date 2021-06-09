Free family event to mark Armed Forces Day in West Park

West Park, in Wolverhampton

Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday, June 26, is a chance for people to show their support for the entire armed forces community.

The countdown to Wolverhampton's celebrations will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at 11am on Monday, June 21, outside the Civic Centre.

And on Armed Forces Day itself, an event will be held at West Park between 12pm and 4.30pm. Due to Covid restrictions, people must be prebook their free tickets for the event in order to control the numbers in attendance.

There will be live music from Chris Westwood, The Bluebird Belles and Helix Acoustic and a military drill and inspection in the event arena at 1pm.

The free family event, hosted by local radio presenter Dicky Dodd, will also feature a fun fair, street food traders, bars, face painting, an appearance from Wolves FC mascot Wolfie, climbing wall and escape room.

There will also be the chance to meet and chat with local forces ,as well as information stands.

The finale of the event will be a skydiving display from The Wings Parachute Display Team which takes place at 4.30pm – weather permitting – with four parachutists jumping from a helicopter and landing into the event arena.

Mayor of the City of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said: “As a city, we have a special relationship with our armed forces. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to celebrate all that the forces do to defend the nation at home and abroad and as an ex-serviceman myself, this is something that is close to my heart.

“We have a fantastic event planned to mark Armed Forces Day. I would love to see as many people as possible come along and have a great time with their families while showing their support for the forces and thanking them for all they do for our city and country.”