Heather Large: Get behind the annual campaign to celebrate black and black-and-white cats.

It's time to celebrate black cats

National Black Cat Day was created by Cats Protection on October 27, 2011, and is still marked on this date every year.

The campaign was first launched because, at the time, statistics revealed that black and black-and-white cats took, on average, seven days longer to find a home compared to cats of other colours.

It was believed that this could be in part due to myths around black cats, especially at this time of year.

In some countries, black cats can be associated with bad luck, however in Britain black cats traditionally symbolise good luck – but around Halloween many people associate black cats with superstitions or witches.

On National Black Cat Day owners share how their beloved pets have made a real impression on their lives and over the years the campaign has had a positive impact.

Black and black and white cats now spend less time in rescue centres while waiting for a new home – but still longer than the likes of tabby and grey cats.

I think all cats are absolutely lovely. My husband and I adopted our black and white cat Oreo around two years ago and we can’t imagine life without her.

She’s a fluffy ball of energy and purrs and is constantly keeping us entertained with her cute and funny antics.

Oreo – or ‘little one’ as she has also become known – was just 10 weeks old when she came to live with us back in October 2021.

She’s a very pretty cat, mostly black on the top half of her body and white on the lower half but with specks of white across her back.

Cats Protection had told us that she was part of a litter born during July. Their mother’s owner had been unable to get her spayed due to lockdown and they hadn’t been able to keep the kittens.

In the notes from her foster carer, she was described as a “purr machine”, especially when having her back rubbed, and this is certainly still true two years later. She can also often be heard purring loudly while kneading the blanket on the sofa or curled up on our laps. Before she arrived, we were told by the charity that she quite shy and in the first hours after being dropped off at our house, it was a fair description.

But it didn’t last. Understandably scared and confused, she hid behind the fridge, only venturing out for a food when she thought we weren’t looking.

It wasn’t long before she started to explore the kitchen while still keeping a careful eye on us.

In the end curiosity won using her scratching post to jump onto the fridge, she sat and watched us washing up.

After a while, we heard this loud purring sound and decided that we must meet her approval.

After that, there was no stopping her and her shyness soon disappeared.Oreo actually earned the nickname – mini tiger – because for the first few months, she was constantly climbing up our legs, using us like human ladders. Her claws may have been small but they were definitely sharp.

We both now own pairs of trousers we can’t wear out of the house because she’s left her mark on them.

She’s not afraid to make it clear when it’s time for breakfast or for a play session. Oreo loves chasing her toy balls up and down the stairs and all over the house.

And our little moggie appreciates a good cardboard box. Any that come into the house usually get inspected and claimed as her new favourite sleeping spot. She’s a clever cat too because she seems to have learned how to open some of the cupboards in the kitchen.

I’ll return from a day working in the office to find at least one has been left wide open while I have been out.

But coming home to be greeted by an enthusiastic cat looking for fuss is always a joy.