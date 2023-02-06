How UFO sighting inspired author’s Black Country-set sci-fi adventure

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 27/01/2023..Pic in Willenhall of author: Wayne Bailey, with his book he has written..a Sci Fi story called: The Mars Migration..

Wayne M. Bailey, from Willenhall, released his first book, The Mars Migration, in September, about two young people, one from Willenhall and the other from Canada, who find themselves stuck in a world that is “frozen in time”.

The characters, Amber and Daniel, who were loosely inspired by the author’s own children, find themselves on an unwanted adventure, tasked with making their way through time and space in order to return to their loved ones.

The 43-year-old was “heavily influenced” to write a science-fiction novel after both he and his dad witnessed a UFO, only three roads away from each other.

The author said: “When we were younger, my dad told us a story about seeing a UFO in Walsall, and an old lady in the flats across the street saw it too and was frozen on the spot.

“Then I saw one on the Wolverhampton road, and I think that has influenced my passion now.”

Mr Bailey, who works for an electrical contractor in Smethwick, conducted research into the complexities of space in order to write his book– including black holes, and predictions of what is going to happen to Earth.

And the 344-page book, which covers 1,000 square miles of the West Midlands, saw him dedicating all of his spare time for three years, even writing pages in his local Wetherspoons.

He added: “I am writing for everyone in the West Midlands, I want them to be excited and happy that something is actually set here.

“I was so excited to be able to hold the book in my hand when it was ready, and I just want everyone to know that with a little bit of imagination it is possible.”