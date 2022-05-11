Family-run Walsall hotel named as one of the best 25 in the country

John Pette Snr, John Pette Jnr, John's, Victoria Auty, and operations manager Attia Abu Khalil, in the wedding garden

Fairlawns Hotel and Spa made the top 25 hotels in the review site's TripAdvisor's 20th annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

At number 25, the Aldridge hotel finds itself ranked among some of the most impressive in the country, such as the Shangri La Hotel in the Shard, London, which was in 18th place, and also world famous Claridges in Mayfair, London which ranked 19th.

The hotel has been run by John Pette Snr, who started the business in 1984, and is set on nearly 12 acres of landscaped grounds, with contemporary rooms and suites, events spaces, an award-winning restaurant, and spa and wellness facilities.

Fairlawns Hotel & Spa

His son, John Pette Jnr, 35 is the managing director of the hotel, and his daughter, Victoria Auty, 36, is the HR manager.

John Pette Jnr said: "We are really proud of this achievement. It is a massive credit to my father who started the business in 1984.

"We as a family are from the area in Aldridge, and so we're very proud to own this hotel in our local area."

Inside the spa

The TripAdvisor's 20th annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for hotels is awarded based on the highest-rated stays, and the family-run establishment can be proud to be among the list of the best rated hotels in the whole country.

With over 1,600 reviews on TripAdvisor, the hotel is rated 'Excellent', with a 4.5 out of five rating.

The hotel and spa finds itself alongside some of the biggest names in the country, but John is proud that his family's privately owned business has made the list.

The restaurant

He said: "We are privately funded which is a credit in itself, compared to other hotels which are owned by big corporations.

"We have always had great feedback from guests, but to now break into the top 25 this year is a massive credit to all of the team, and we will continue to look after one another and our guests.

"When the business first started, it was effectively a restaurant with rooms, but every year we are looking to grow as a business and now we have a high quality hotel and venue, but will still continue to try and develop as a business.

The swimming pool

"We are a full service hotel. We have a restaurant that caters to the local community and to events in the area. We cater for events such as weddings, christenings and any other events in the area.

"The health club alongside the hotel is a gym membership which is popular, and we also look after people with our spa.

"The spa is popular with people from the area, and also with people that travel into the area to use the spa."

The early days before expansion

Despite receiving the recognition, it will be business as usual for the Fairlawns Hotel and Spa. John said: "We have customers arriving today and daily, so it's a case of business as usual and keeping the high standards that we have set and to continue to develop as a business."

Top 25 hotels in the UK

1. The Resident Covent Garden, London

2. The Green Park Hotel, Pitlochry, Scotland

3. Royal Lancaster London, London

4. The Lodge on Loch Goil, Loch Goil, Scotland

5. Bankside Hotel, London

6. Hotel 41, London

7. The Resident Victoria, London

8. The Stafford London, London

9. One Aldwych, London

10. The Hari, London

11. The Morley Hayes Hotel, Morley, Derbyshire

12. The Montague on The Gardens, London

13. The Milestone Hotel and Residences, London

14. The Berkeley, London

15. 11 Cadogan Gardens, London

16. The Resident Soho, London

17. Holmes Hotel London, London

18. Shangri-La The Shard, London

19. Claridge's, London

20. Taj 51 Buckingham Gates Suites and Residences, London

21. Lawton & Lauriston Court Hotel, Llandudno

22. Tynedale Hotel, Llandudno

23. The Connaught, London

24. 130 Queen's Gate, London