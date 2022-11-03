'A very sad day' but wonderful memories remain as light comes down on Light House cinema

The Light House

But now after more than 30 years in Wolverhampton, most notably at the Chubb Buildings, the Light House cinema is hosting its likely final-ever screening.

The registered charity, believed to be the Black Country's only independent cinema, is closing its doors on Thursday night after a showing of The Banshees of Inisherin.

Projectionist Jas Kapur, who has been at the cinema since the early 90s, has been witnessed to the changes throughout the sector – such as the change from film to digital.

Heartbroken by the news, he told the Express & Star: "Obviously it's a very sad day and we've got so many wonderful memories of the cinema and all the different technologies which have come and gone.

"I feel I've made my mark on the place because I'm the longest-serving member of staff now, but I'm very heartbroken by the news."

Jas Kapur

One prominent memory – among a whole host of them – was a showing of Deliverance in which some viewers had missed the famous "Duelling Banjos" scene. And instead of them missing it, he was able to replay it for them to enjoy.

CEO Kelly Jeffs described the pleasure of seeing emails from people who had been delighted certain films were put on at the venue, which has played host to a number of film festivals throughout the years.

The closure marked a sad day for staff at the site, alongside attendees, but also prompted an outpouring of support from people – who, like others, had called for some intervention to be made at the eleventh hour.

Staff member Darryl Griffiths took to social media to raise awareness of the closure and described it as being "the most devastating week professionally" – urging someone to step up and save it.

He said: "For a venue that has been remarkably resilient amidst many a challenge, never did we think it would come to this. For me, personally, this has been seven-and-a-half years of my life with the last four months transitioning into marketing. I have ate, drank and slept this place from pretty much the word go.

"It has been my home better than home. With a chosen family that has got me through the absolute worst of what life could throw at you, whilst granting me the space to get comfortable and simply be my authentic queer self. For that no mere words of mine live up to what that has meant."

Mr Griffiths cited the "glorious" All Hands on Decks vinyl nights, the bi-annual Deaffest, the Wolverhampton Film Festival, and being the "proud host" of a BBC New Comedy Awards heat, alongside the "community groups aplenty that gather".

"The personal pain of this is hefty. But this goes far beyond one person," he said. "This is about the creative ecology of the city and the Midlands. Look at what's happening with the university. Look at the recent situation in Edinburgh.

"Now us. How many more warning shots do we have to fire, before those that are in a position of power or who can lobby take our pleas seriously about the importance of the arts?"

Mr Griffiths added it all will likely be in vain as he launched a "hearty final plea" in the hope it can be saved, adding: "I truly believe we've been sitting on a goldmine with so much potential. Otherwise I wouldn't have fought so hard day in day out for it for this long.

"Look at what we've achieved on a shoestring. Envisage the goodness that could be created with proper backing. We're under no illusions. Fresh impetus is needed at the top. This really is now or never.

"Now is the time to engage. Now is the time to make noise. Do not let such an asset crumble. The weight of regret will be heavy once those doors are slammed shut."