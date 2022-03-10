Beauty and the Beast is perfect escapism as show sprinkles star-dust over Hippodrome

Beauty and the Beast at Birmingham Rep

It’s a fairy story, but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s just for children though. The audience was indeed scattered with youngsters in appealing outfits, but there were adults too, all entering into the spirit of the piece. Disney is guaranteed to captivate absolutely anyone, so let loose folks; you don’t need a child with you to have fun!

But on a serious note, the creative team, who won no less than five Tony awards for the original Broadway debut of Beauty and the Beast, reunites in part for this production, including composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice. The very best creates even better and that is certainly the case here.

A crisp, reworked production this may be, and yet the award-winning Director and Choreographer, Matt West, has waved his magic wand to make sure that the old-fashioned fantasy and charm the piece demands is retained.

Each scene is a feast for the eyes, with sumptuous costumes, incredibly effective lighting, special effects galore and real depth to the scenery, creating a bewitching atmosphere. Who says there is no such thing as magic?

Like most fairy tales, this is the story of true love and the superbly talented cast make sure that their delivery of the script is clear enough for the youngsters to understand, yet romantic enough for us adults to appreciate too.

Grace Swaby-Moore as Belle was just delightful, offering the perfect Disney princess performance, enchanting old and young and what a voice! Shaq Taylor as the Beast was menacing yet lovable in just the right measure, demonstrating superb dramatic skills despite the frivolity of the show, and again offers a vocal performance to die for, particularly at the end of Act One.

There was so much comedy too, in this case provided by a team of servants. Broadway star Gavin Lee as Lumiere, literally lights up the stage at every entrance, Nigel Richards as the fussy, bumptious Cogsworth makes you feel he is racing against the clock. There was old-school glamour and beautiful dance moves from Emma Caffrey as Babette and the superb comedic skills and timing of Samantha Bingley as Madame who almost stole the show!

Louis Stockil as le Fou offered a tremendous physical comedy performance and a special mention must go to young Manasseh Mapira as young Chip who is so endearing, he brings a tear to the eye.

The score is familiar and sentimental and gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling. Every song evokes a different emotion and every performer is a vocal talent, but X-Factor winner Sam Bailey as Mrs Potts was in the finest of voices, delivering the title song with confidence and emotion and as she is a mother of three, is perfectly cast in this delightful role, as maternal kindness and tenderness oozes out of her every pore.

The uber-talented company performs high-energy numbers throughout the show, and it was nice to see local talent, Richard Astbury from Wolverhampton amongst them.

The favourites we know and love have been reworked so that they are even more spectacular than before. The “Gaston” number is outstanding, but also the number at the opening of the show entitled Belle in which we are introduced to our heroine.

The choreography is of the highest calibre and so is the orchestra under the supervision of Jonathon Gill.

However, nothing beats the highlight of the whole show, Be Our Guest, which includes a Busby Berkeley style section, a full-on tap routine, singing and dancing plates in glorious costumes and magnificent staging throughout. I wanted to join in!

For an evening’s entertainment of pure escapism and distraction from the sadness which envelopes the world at the moment, this show is the perfect tonic and for the romantics amongst us, proves that every Beauty needs a Beast.

It reminded me of why I love theatre so much.