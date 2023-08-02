One of the UK’s leading tenpin bowling companies is unveiling a brand new look and feel in its Stafford site

The refurbishment is still in progress and Tenpin is remaining open with a summer holiday deal of £5 per person for a game of bowling and a burger and fries.

Carl Atkins, general manager at Tenpin Stafford, said: “We are thrilled to being undergoing this refurbishment and look forward to revealing a brand-new look to Tenpin Stafford this October. From laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms to high-tech bowling lanes and arcades, our cool new venue is set to be the go-to destination for any age and any occasion. We can’t wait to showcase all that Tenpin has to offer, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to try out our new range of activities.”