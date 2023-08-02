Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One of the UK’s leading tenpin bowling companies is unveiling a brand new look and feel in its Stafford site

By John CorserStaffordStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Comments

Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is unveiling a brand new look and feel in its Stafford site in October.

The Stafford Tenpin will
The Stafford Tenpin will

Following a top-to-bottom refurbishment, the entertainment centre at Greyfriars Place, will offer a new new bar and customer area to relax.

Tenpin will offer a variety of activities for visitors of all ages.

There will be 20 state-of-the-art LED-lit bowling lanes, Houdini escape rooms, a laser tag arena, two private karaoke rooms, a soft play centre, the latest video games and immersive virtual reality experiences.

Tenpin Stafford will also have pool tables and table tennis.

The refurbishment is still in progress and Tenpin is remaining open with a summer holiday deal of £5 per person for a game of bowling and a burger and fries.

Carl Atkins, general manager at Tenpin Stafford, said: “We are thrilled to being undergoing this refurbishment and look forward to revealing a brand-new look to Tenpin Stafford this October. From laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms to high-tech bowling lanes and arcades, our cool new venue is set to be the go-to destination for any age and any occasion. We can’t wait to showcase all that Tenpin has to offer, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to try out our new range of activities.”

Stafford is one of 50 Tenpin locations in the UK.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News