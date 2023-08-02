One of the UK’s leading tenpin bowling companies is unveiling a brand new look and feel in its Stafford site

Following a top-to-bottom refurbishment, the entertainment centre at Greyfriars Place, will offer a new new bar and customer area to relax.
Tenpin will offer a variety of activities for visitors of all ages.
There will be 20 state-of-the-art LED-lit bowling lanes, Houdini escape rooms, a laser tag arena, two private karaoke rooms, a soft play centre, the latest video games and immersive virtual reality experiences.
Tenpin Stafford will also have pool tables and table tennis.
The refurbishment is still in progress and Tenpin is remaining open with a summer holiday deal of £5 per person for a game of bowling and a burger and fries.
Carl Atkins, general manager at Tenpin Stafford, said: “We are thrilled to being undergoing this refurbishment and look forward to revealing a brand-new look to Tenpin Stafford this October. From laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms to high-tech bowling lanes and arcades, our cool new venue is set to be the go-to destination for any age and any occasion. We can’t wait to showcase all that Tenpin has to offer, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to try out our new range of activities.”
Stafford is one of 50 Tenpin locations in the UK.