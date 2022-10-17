Notification Settings

Jack Savoretti to perform at Cannock Chase as part of Forest Live gigs in 2023

By Lisa O'BrienCannock ChaseStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti will be performing at Cannock Chase next year.

He is the first artist to announce dates as part of Forest Live 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Since his initial breakthrough with BBC Radio 2 airplay in 2006, a succession of crafted albums has built the Anglo-Italian singer-songwriter an impressive career.

Written in Scars and Sleep No More confirmed his growing popularity with gold-selling status and these were superseded by number one albums Singing To Strangers and Europiana.

A number of his songs have featured in TV and film such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries and One Tree Hill.

Jack will be coming to Cannock Chase on June 11.

He said: “I love performing at these wonderful woodland locations, they are like no other live arenas.

"I look forward to sharing all the new music we have been releasing with you in these incredible settings.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday at forestryengland.uk/music

