Celine Dion: Adele’s music has been impactful ‘especially over last few years’

Music superstar Celine Dion has commended the importance of Adele’s music during her life, but “especially over these last few years”, after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

British star Adele shared a tear-filled embrace with Canadian singer Dion after spotting her in the crowd at her Las Vegas residency show last weekend at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In an Instagram post, Adele said “words will never sum up what you mean to me”, writing that the Colosseum was the “only venue I wanted to play in Vegas” as it was built for Dion.

“Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show,” Dion wrote on X.

“Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing… it was such an emotional night for us all.

“Your music has had such an impact on my life, it is so important to me, especially over these last few years.”

Dion cancelled dates for her Las Vegas residency because of health concerns in 2021, before revealing her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelling tour dates because of illness.

“I’m so happy for you, I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break,” Dion said.

Weekends With Adele launched at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2022 and concludes in November this year.

But her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats about 4,000 people, has taken its toll.

In July she announced she will take a “big break” from music after her run of upcoming shows.

Dion concluded her message to Adele, writing: “You’re in a class by yourself… and you deserve all the best!

“Thank you forever, Adele… with all my love.”

After they hugged on stage in Vegas, an emotional Dion wiped her eyes with a tissue before she stood up and waved at the audience while Adele continued to sing her hit When We Were Young.

The Rolling In The Deep singer has spoken about her love for Dion over the years, hailing her as “Queen Celine” after attending one of her performances in an Instagram post in 2018.

After Dion’s appearance at her Las Vegas residency, Adele wrote on Instagram: “Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.

“I have loved being there it has been such an honour and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

Dion made a triumphant return to live singing in the summer to close the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics amid her battle with SPS.

The condition is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website.

In March 2003, Dion launched her first residency at The Colosseum, which played for 717 shows to December 2007.

She returned to the venue for her second stint in March 2011 and played 424 shows before wrapping it up in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Adele returned to The Colosseum last weekend to continue her residency after taking a break to perform a series of shows in Munich in a purpose-built outdoor arena.