Steven Spielberg and Missy Elliott receive top US honour in White House ceremony

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee and Ken Burns were among the recipients of National Medals of Arts, alongside singers Missy Elliott, Idina Menzel and Queen Latifah during a ceremony at the White House.

US President Joe Biden presented the 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts in conjunction with the National Humanities Medals during a private ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday.

He later described the 39-strong group as “truly inspired individuals” after they received the top US honours.

“Just let me say this – you have broken barriers, you blazed new trails, you redefined culture. You’re the truth-tellers, the bridge builders, the change seekers, and above all, you’re the masters of your craft who have made us a better America for all you’ve done,” he said.

“You also help us find meaning and purpose in the ordinary, as well as the extraordinary, providing hope, wisdom and laughter when we need it.”

Oscar-winning filmmakers Spielberg and Lee were pictured with the gold medal and purple ribbon placed around their necks, alongside smiling stars Menzel, Queen Latifah, and four-time Grammy winning rapper Missy Elliot.

The arts medals are given to those “deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States”, the government website said.

During his speech, Mr Biden said the arts and humanities “matter now more than ever”.

“Extreme forces are banning books, trying to erase history, spreading misinformation, but because of you, we keep our books open, you make history, you combat lies with truth,” he said.

Mr Biden also received a standing ovation when he referenced the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during his speech, where he discussed the power of women.

“All the women in my family are smarter than all the men, that’s not a joke,” he said.

“I know the power of women in this room to get things done and uplift the next generation of pioneers, proving a woman can do anything a man can do and then some – and includes being president of the United States of America.”

LeVar Burton, who starred as the young Kunta Kinte in TV series Roots, was among those to receive the humanities medal, alongside director and writer Aaron Sorkin and a posthumous nod for chef and author Anthony Bourdain.

The humanities medal honours those whose work has “deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources”.